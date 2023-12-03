Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Maple Leafs

After Joseph Woll stopped David Pastrnak on a breakaway, Pastrnak got the rebound and passed to Marchand, who gloved the puck down and shot into an empty net with Woll out of position.

Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 37 saves for the Bruins (16-4-3), who had lost three of their past four games.

Auston Matthews scored twice for the Maple Leafs (12-6-4), including the tying goal with six seconds left in the third period. Woll made 33 saves for Toronto, which is 6-1-2 in its past nine.

Matthews made it 3-3 when he one-timed a pass from Mitchell Marner at the right faceoff dot.

Trent Frederic put the Bruins up 3-2 at 13:10 of the third when he jammed in a loose puck at the top of the goal crease when Woll mishandled a shot from Derek Forbort.

The Bruins went up 1-0 at 10:44 of the first period when Pastrnak scored from the top of the right face-off circle.

Kevin Shattenkirk made it 2-0 at 7:31 of the second period when he took a pass in the slot from Pastrnak, who was at the top of the left face-off circle, and put a backhand shot over Woll's glove.

Matthews cut the lead to 2-1 at 12:06 scoring on a rebound off William Nylander’s shot that had hit the goal post with Ullmark out of position. It was his first goal in five games.

Max Domi tied it 2-2 at 2:12 of the third period when he took a pass from Nicholas Robertson and deked Ullmark with a backhand. It was his first goal of the season.