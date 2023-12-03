Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Maple Leafs

Scores with 8 seconds left after Matthews ties it in final seconds of regulation

Recap: Bruins at Maple Leafs 12.2.23

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Brad Marchand scored with eight seconds left in overtime and the Boston Bruins recovered to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

After Joseph Woll stopped David Pastrnak on a breakaway, Pastrnak got the rebound and passed to Marchand, who gloved the puck down and shot into an empty net with Woll out of position.

Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 37 saves for the Bruins (16-4-3), who had lost three of their past four games.

Auston Matthews scored twice for the Maple Leafs (12-6-4), including the tying goal with six seconds left in the third period. Woll made 33 saves for Toronto, which is 6-1-2 in its past nine.

Matthews made it 3-3 when he one-timed a pass from Mitchell Marner at the right faceoff dot.

Trent Frederic put the Bruins up 3-2 at 13:10 of the third when he jammed in a loose puck at the top of the goal crease when Woll mishandled a shot from Derek Forbort.

The Bruins went up 1-0 at 10:44 of the first period when Pastrnak scored from the top of the right face-off circle.

Kevin Shattenkirk made it 2-0 at 7:31 of the second period when he took a pass in the slot from Pastrnak, who was at the top of the left face-off circle, and put a backhand shot over Woll's glove.

Matthews cut the lead to 2-1 at 12:06 scoring on a rebound off William Nylander’s shot that had hit the goal post with Ullmark out of position. It was his first goal in five games.

Max Domi tied it 2-2 at 2:12 of the third period when he took a pass from Nicholas Robertson and deked Ullmark with a backhand. It was his first goal of the season.

Latest News

New York Islanders Florida Panthers game recap December 2

Sorokin makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Panthers
Patrice Bergeron makes debut in Boston Bruins alumni game

Bergeron makes Bruins Alumni debut in charity game
Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens game recap December 2

Walman, Red Wings blow 3-goal lead, top Canadiens in OT
Philadelphia Flyers Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 2

Ersson makes 29 saves, Flyers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout 
Seattle Kraken Ottawa Senators game recap December 2

Forsberg, Senators shut out Kraken, end skid at 3
Buffalo Sabres Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 2

Aho scores 2, Hurricanes ease past Sabres to push point streak to 4
New York Rangers Nashville Predators game recap December 2

Rangers score 3 straight, rally past Predators
NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board 5th year

NHL Power Players youth advisory board back for 5th season
Montreal Canadiens Alex Newhook injury status high ankle sprain

Newhook out 10-12 weeks for Canadiens with high ankle sprain
Tampa Bay Lightning Dallas Stars game recap December 2

Stars score 8, hand Lightning 4th straight loss
Chicago Blackhawks Winnipeg Jets game recap December 2

Bedard scores, sets Blackhawks record in loss to Jets 
NHL Buzz news and notes December 2

NHL Buzz: Hill out for Golden Knights against Capitals, day to day
NHL betting odds for December 2 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 2
CHL notebook Oilers goalie prospect Nathaniel Day prospering

CHL notebook: Oilers prospect Day prospering after slow start to season
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 2

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs take on Bruins, look for 5th straight home win
Brian Murphy integrity as nhl official led to US Hockey Hall of Fame

Murphy's integrity as on-ice official paved way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
San Jose Sharks New Jersey Devils game recap December 1

Granlund's 3 points help Sharks defeat Devils for 1st road win