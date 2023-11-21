Lightning tie it in final seconds, defeat Bruins in OT

Victor Hedman sent a stretch pass to Hagel, who received the puck behind two defenders and scored on a breakaway to give Tampa Bay its third straight victory.

"I'll give some credit to practice," Hagel said. "We've been working on it a few times. It's big stringing three together. We want to keep it rolling, but it's one day at a time and one game at a time."

Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (9-6-4), who lost their first four overtime games this season. Jonas Johansson made 23 saves.

"We've kind of flipped the table here these last couple of games," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "You want to have the ability to come from behind, but you don't want to make it a practice of falling behind all the time. That's happened to us the last couple of games."