Mittelstadt making difference in 1st playoff run with Avalanche

DALLAS -- Casey Mittelstadt wasn’t sure what to expect in his first experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The center, acquired by the Colorado Avalanche for defenseman Bowen Byram on March 6, said he’s tried to “treat it like another game.”

“It’s definitely different,” Mittelstadt said. “It’s been pretty fun. Got to try to keep it rolling for sure.”

With his help, the Avalanche’s season continues, at least for one more game. Mittelstadt scored at 1:12 of the third period, giving Colorado its first in-game lead in five games en route to a 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old also scored in Game 4 and has three points in his past four games.

The Avalanche, who trail 3-2 in the best-of-7 series, forced Game 6 at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS).

“I think that's huge for him because even earlier in the game, he gets a chance walking in on a 2-on-1, he's kind of all alone and loses it off his stick; so, he hasn't capitalized on some of his best opportunities, but he scores last game off the forecheck, he scores again tonight,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. “I mean, any offense that you can start to chip in, it's just not easy to create. Even our top guys are having a really tough time because checking is something that all the coaches are stressing and the buy-in from the teams are so high, especially when you get down to the final eight.

“He played a rock-solid game defensively and was able to chip in again tonight, which is huge. It's been a huge addition for us.”