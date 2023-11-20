Short Shifts

Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Defenseman tries to stop dad from talking too much in funny video

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Even as an NHL player, dad will still find a way to embarrass you.

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's father, John, had a laugh with the team’s social media crew during the dads road trip this week.

“These guys owe us about two or three more of these [dads road trips],” John said in a video posted by the Bruins. “When we took them away for trips and everything when they were kids...all the money we spent on them for food, going to the arcades and the malls and stuff like that. They owe us...two or three more of these fathers trips and the debt is paid.”

In typical son fashion, Matt tried to cut his dad off and keep him moving.

“Alright dad...it’s not an interview,” Matt said as he put his hand over the camera.

John wasn’t done with the video time just yet.

In another video posted by the Bruins on Monday, John asked if he could pick the starting lineup.

“I think Matt is going to come back a week early,” John responded when asked who he would pick as a starter.

His son has been out with an upper-body injury since the end of October.

The Bruins' dads arrived in Boston on Sunday to kick off the two-game Florida road trip. The Bruins play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

The dads watched their sons take a morning skate at Amalie Arena and joined them on the ice for a photo.

Of course, the camera found John again before the game. He took out his phone and called it a film battle between him and the Bruins social admin.

With a few more days left, it looks like Mr. Grzelcyk’s camera time is far from over.