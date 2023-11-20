Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Even as an NHL player, dad will still find a way to embarrass you.

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's father, John, had a laugh with the team’s social media crew during the dads road trip this week.

“These guys owe us about two or three more of these [dads road trips],” John said in a video posted by the Bruins. “When we took them away for trips and everything when they were kids...all the money we spent on them for food, going to the arcades and the malls and stuff like that. They owe us...two or three more of these fathers trips and the debt is paid.”

In typical son fashion, Matt tried to cut his dad off and keep him moving.

“Alright dad...it’s not an interview,” Matt said as he put his hand over the camera.