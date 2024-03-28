Lightning defeat Bruins, extend point streak to 8

Mitchell Chaffee also scored for the Lightning (40-25-7), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Tampa Bay is two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Danton Heinen scored for the Bruins (42-17-15), who have lost three of four. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves.

The Bruins, who could have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with one point, remain two points ahead of the Florida Panthers for first in the Atlantic Division.

Chaffee gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 10:06 of the first period when he got behind Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk to receive a pass from Nicholas Paul and score with a chip-in from the low slot.

Heinen tied it 1-1 at 17:11 when Pavel Zacha took control of a loose puck off the back wall and passed it to Heinen, who scored with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Point gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 6:50 of the second period when he took control of a wide shot off the back boards from Emil Lilleberg and scored on a wraparound.

Kucherov scored an empty-net goal at 19:33 of the third period for the 3-1 final. Kucherov (42 goals, 82 assists) took the NHL scoring lead with 124 points, one ahead of Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.