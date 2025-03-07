Bruins at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (28-28-8) at LIGHTNING (37-21-4)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Riley Tufte

Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Vinni Lettieri

John Beecher -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Jakub Lauko

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nick Perbix

Injured: None

Status report

Mittelstadt and Jokiharju each will make his Bruins debut after being acquired in trades Friday: Mittelstadt from the Colorado Avalanche and Jokiharju from the Buffalo Sabres. ... Also on Friday, Boston traded forward Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche as part of the Mittelstadt trade. ... Hedman is questionable after leaving in the first period of a 6-5 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday with an undisclosed injury; he did not practice Friday and Lightning assistant coach Jeff Blashill said his availability for Saturday was still being determined.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins for draft pick

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

List of NHL captains

Rantanen traded to Stars by Hurricanes, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Marchand traded to Panthers by Bruins

Mrazek, Craig Smith traded to Red Wings by Blackhawks for Veleno

EDGE stats: Rantanen trade makes Stars front-runners for Stanley Cup

Kunin traded to Blue Jackets by Sharks for draft pick

Soucy traded to Rangers by Canucks for 3rd-round pick in 2025 Draft

Zucker signs 2-year, $9.5 million contract with Sabres

Vaakanainen signs two-year, $3.1 million contract with Rangers

Glass traded to Devils by Penguins for Stillman, rights to Graham

Fantasy spin on 2025 NHL Trade Deadline with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Evander Kane out rest of regular season for Oilers

Cozens traded to Senators by Sabres for Norris, Bernard-Docker

Coyle traded to Avalanche by Bruins for Mittelstadt