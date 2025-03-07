Bruins at Lightning projected lineups

BRUINS (28-28-8) at LIGHTNING (37-21-4)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Riley Tufte
Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Vinni Lettieri
John Beecher -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Mitchell
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Patrick Brown, Jakub Lauko
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nick Perbix
Injured: None
Status report
Mittelstadt and Jokiharju each will make his Bruins debut after being acquired in trades Friday: Mittelstadt from the Colorado Avalanche and Jokiharju from the Buffalo Sabres. ... Also on Friday, Boston traded forward Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche as part of the Mittelstadt trade. ... Hedman is questionable after leaving in the first period of a 6-5 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday with an undisclosed injury; he did not practice Friday and Lightning assistant coach Jeff Blashill said his availability for Saturday was still being determined.