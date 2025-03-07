Bruins at Lightning projected lineups

BRUINS (28-28-8) at LIGHTNING (37-21-4)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Riley Tufte

Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Vinni Lettieri

John Beecher -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Jakub Lauko

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nick Perbix

Injured: None

Status report

Mittelstadt and Jokiharju each will make his Bruins debut after being acquired in trades Friday: Mittelstadt from the Colorado Avalanche and Jokiharju from the Buffalo Sabres. ... Also on Friday, Boston traded forward Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche as part of the Mittelstadt trade. ... Hedman is questionable after leaving in the first period of a 6-5 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday with an undisclosed injury; he did not practice Friday and Lightning assistant coach Jeff Blashill said his availability for Saturday was still being determined.