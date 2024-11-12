Bruins at Blues projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (7-7-2) at BLUES (7-8-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Tyler Johnson

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexandre Texier

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Zack Bolduc, Kasperi Kapanen

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Status report

Geekie will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Mathieu Joseph will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

