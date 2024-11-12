Bruins at Blues projected lineups 

BRUINS (7-7-2) at BLUES (7-8-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Tyler Johnson
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexandre Texier
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Zack Bolduc, Kasperi Kapanen
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)
Status report
Geekie will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Mathieu Joseph will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury.