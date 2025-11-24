Askarov makes 34 saves, Sharks defeat Bruins

Morgan Geekie scored the only goal for the Bruins (13-11-0), who are 1-2-0 through the first three games of a four-game road trip. Geekie's goal marked his 17th of the season, tying Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon for the most in the NHL. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves.

"They tried everything they possibly could. We just found ourselves down a couple of goals against a hot goalie, too," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "[We] probably didn't do a good enough job in front of him. It was just unfortunate to leave points here."

Mukhamadullin gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 15:53 of the first period. Mario Ferraro slid a pass to the right point for Mukhamadullin, whose wrist shot from the right circle deflected off Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont's stick and over Swayman's glove.

Dmitry Orlov faked a slap shot at the point and instead slid a pass to Celebrini at the left wing, whose snap shot on the power play beat Swayman glove side to push the Sharks' lead to 2-0 at 11:45 of the second period.

"We had plenty of chances, and I thought we did a better job, at least gaining momentum, not just going out there and whacking the puck around," Celebrini said. "We strung some chances together, which is nice. It kind of gives your group life. That was just an amazing screen by [Alexander Wennberg]."

Geekie cut the Sharks lead to 2-1 at 10:02 of the third period. David Pastrnak circled the net and fed a cross-crease pass to Geekie, who put a wrist shot past Askarov's right pad.

"That play has worked for us before," Geekie said. "[I] just try to be in the right spot and time it right. Fortunately, it worked out."