Bruins at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (13-10-0) at SHARKS (10-9-3)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Matej Blumel -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Elias Lindholm was a full participant at practice Friday and could return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. ... Askarov is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Dickinson could play after a being a healthy scratch for development reasons against the Senators. ... Iorio, a defenseman, is expected to be recalled following a 14-day conditioning loan to San Jose of the American Hockey League.

