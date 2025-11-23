Bruins at Sharks projected lineups

BRUINS (13-10-0) at SHARKS (10-9-3)
8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Matej Blumel -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Riley Tufte -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot
Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Elias Lindholm was a full participant at practice Friday and could return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. ... Askarov is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Dickinson could play after a being a healthy scratch for development reasons against the Senators. ... Iorio, a defenseman, is expected to be recalled following a 14-day conditioning loan to San Jose of the American Hockey League.