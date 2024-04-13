Bruins at Penguins

BRUINS (46-18-15) at PENGUINS (37-30-12)

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

John Beecher -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk -- Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Radim Zohorna -- Jeff Carter -- Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Ludvig

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)

Status report

Maroon will make his Bruins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on March 8; he has not played since having back surgery Feb. 6. ... Forbort, a defenseman, wore a no-contact in practice Friday, his first since last playing March 2. ... Ullmark and Swayman have alternated starts the past 23 games. ... Letang is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday. ... Nedeljkovic will make his 11th straight start.