Bruins at Flyers projected lineups

By NHL.com
BRUINS (4-6-1) at FLYERS (4-6-1)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN, SN

Bruins projected lineup

John Beecher -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Mark Kastelic

Max Jones -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Koepke

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Geekie

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Cam York (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins did not practice Friday following an 8-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; Boston plays at home against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... Sanheim and Seeler missed practice Friday for maintenance but each is expected to play.

