Bruins at Flyers projected lineups

BRUINS (4-6-1) at FLYERS (4-6-1)
1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN, SN
Bruins projected lineup
John Beecher -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Mark Kastelic
Max Jones -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Koepke
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Geekie
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Cam York (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins did not practice Friday following an 8-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; Boston plays at home against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... Sanheim and Seeler missed practice Friday for maintenance but each is expected to play.