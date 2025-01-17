Bruins at Senators projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Jordan Oesterle
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen
Donovan Sebrango -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Thomas Chabot (face)
Status report
Kastelic could return after missing a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. ... Koepke will not play after the forward was injured Tuesday. ... Hampus Lindholm practiced Friday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since the defenseman was injured Nov. 12. … Chabot is questionable to return; the defenseman took a puck to the face in a 2-0 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.