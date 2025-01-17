Bruins at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (22-19-5) at SENATORS (22-18-4)

3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Jordan Oesterle

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen

Donovan Sebrango -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Thomas Chabot (face)

Status report

Kastelic could return after missing a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. ... Koepke will not play after the forward was injured Tuesday. ... Hampus Lindholm practiced Friday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since the defenseman was injured Nov. 12. … Chabot is questionable to return; the defenseman took a puck to the face in a 2-0 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

