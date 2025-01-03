Quick makes 32 saves, Rangers edge Bruins to end 4-game skid

Quick earned his 399th NHL win and first since Nov. 30. His next victory will make him the first United States-born goalie to win 400 NHL games.

Mika Zibanejad scored his first goal in nine games and Brett Berard scored the game-winning goal.

The Rangers (17-19-1) won for the second time in nine games since Dec. 14.

Elias Lindholm scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for the Bruins (20-16-4), who have lost two in a row and three of four.

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 9:48 of the first period.

Chris Kreider intercepted Swayman’s clearing attempt and got the puck to Zibanejad, who took the initial shot from above the left hash marks. The rebound came to Reilly Smith on the right side. His backhand shot got behind Swayman and Zibanejad stuffed the puck in off the goal line by the left post for his 700th NHL point (301 goals, 399 assists).

Berard made it 2-0 at 12:53, scoring on a 2-on-1 with Will Cuylle. Berard kept the puck instead of passing and shot it over Swayman’s glove from the right face-off circle.

It was the first time the Rangers led 2-0 in nine games (the last time was Dec. 11 vs. Buffalo Sabres). It was their first 2-0 lead in the first period in 31 games (the last time was Oct. 22 vs. Montreal Canadiens). Zibanejad had the first goal against Buffalo and Montreal too.

Boston made it 2-1 when Lindholm scored from low in the right circle at 7:57 of the second period. David Pastrnak’s pass out of the left corner went untouched through the slot to Lindholm in the far circle. He settled the puck and snapped a shot past Quick.

Quick kept it 2-1 with a split-out right pad save on Charlie McAvoy’s shot from the left circle at 14:33 of the second. He made 12 saves in the third period.