Bruins at Rangers projected lineups

BRUINS (20-15-4) at RANGERS (16-19-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SNP, SNE, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Louis Domingue
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Status report
Wahlstrom, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace McLaughlin, a forward. ... Shesterkin, the Rangers' No. 1 goalie, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after being injured during a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Rempe, a forward, will serve the fifth game of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20.