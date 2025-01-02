Bruins at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (20-15-4) at RANGERS (16-19-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SNP, SNE, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Status report

Wahlstrom, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace McLaughlin, a forward. ... Shesterkin, the Rangers' No. 1 goalie, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after being injured during a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Rempe, a forward, will serve the fifth game of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20.

