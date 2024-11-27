Bruins at Islanders projected lineups

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Marc McLaughlin

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

The Bruins did not conduct a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Korpisalo could start after Swayman made 13 saves against Vancouver. ... Romanov will return after missing a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday because of an illness. ... Duclair, a forward who has missed 17 games, and Pelech, a defenseman who has missed 11 games, each is skating on his own.