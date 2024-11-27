Bruins at Islanders projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Marc McLaughlin
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
The Bruins did not conduct a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Korpisalo could start after Swayman made 13 saves against Vancouver. ... Romanov will return after missing a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday because of an illness. ... Duclair, a forward who has missed 17 games, and Pelech, a defenseman who has missed 11 games, each is skating on his own.