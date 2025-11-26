Bruins at Islanders projected lineups

BRUINS (13-11-0) at ISLANDERS (13-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Matej Blumel -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Alex Steeves -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot
Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adan Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins held an optional morning skate. … Travis Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. … Pageau, a forward who hasn't played since the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 22, is expected to be back before Christmas, per general manager Mathieu Darche.