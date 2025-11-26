Bruins at Islanders projected lineups

BRUINS (13-11-0) at ISLANDERS (13-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Matej Blumel -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Alex Steeves -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adan Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate. … Travis Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. … Pageau, a forward who hasn't played since the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 22, is expected to be back before Christmas, per general manager Mathieu Darche.