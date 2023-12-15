Bruins at Islanders

BRUINS (18-5-4) at ISLANDERS (14-7-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James Van Riemsdyk -- Trent Frederic -- Jesper Boqvist

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Ian Mitchell

Matt Grzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Matt Poitras, Patrick Brown, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Pavel Zacha (upper body), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc-- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)

Status report

Zacha, a center, and McAvoy, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... Brown, a forward, and Wotherspoon, a defenseman, each was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 33 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 21 saves in a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Pelech, a defenseman who has missed nine games, will not be activated off long-term injured reserve when he becomes eligible to do so on Tuesday, Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. ... Mayfield, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Monday.