Bruins at Islanders

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (18-5-4) at ISLANDERS (14-7-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James Van Riemsdyk -- Trent Frederic -- Jesper Boqvist

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Ian Mitchell

Matt Grzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Matt Poitras, Patrick Brown, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Pavel Zacha (upper body), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc-- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)

Status report

Zacha, a center, and McAvoy, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... Brown, a forward, and Wotherspoon, a defenseman, each was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 33 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 21 saves in a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Pelech, a defenseman who has missed nine games, will not be activated off long-term injured reserve when he becomes eligible to do so on Tuesday, Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. ... Mayfield, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Monday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 16

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Maple Leafs look to extend streaks against Penguins
NHL morning skate for December 16

Morning Skate for December 16
Buffalo Sabres Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 15

Sabres score 4 straight in 3rd, surge past Golden Knights
San Jose Sharks Arizona Coyotes game recap December 15

Ingram makes 21 saves, Coyotes shut out Sharks to end 4-game skid
Dallas Stars Jake Oettinger injury status

Oettinger leaves Stars victory against Senators with lower-body injury
Ottawa Senators Dallas Stars game recap December 15

Duchene helps Stars charge past Senators
Nashville Predators Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 15

Forsberg scores in OT, lifts Predators past Hurricanes
Boston Bruins New York Islanders game recap December 15

Pastrnak, Bruins rally past Islanders in shootout in back-and-forth game
Anaheim Ducks New York Rangers game recap December 15

Kreider's 2 goals spark Rangers in win against Ducks
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Tomas Tatar traded to Kraken by Avalanche

Tatar traded to Kraken by Avalanche
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy loves Rudolph movie

Golden Knights coach Cassidy loves 'Rudolph' movie, can't believe media members haven't seen it
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Florida natives looking to play for United States at 2024 World Junior Championship

Brindley among Florida natives looking to play for U.S. at 2024 World Junior Championship
Patrik Laine injury status

Laine out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured clavicle