Bruins at Islanders

BRUINS (18-5-4) at ISLANDERS (14-7-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James Van Riemsdyk -- Trent Frederic -- Jesper Boqvist
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Hampus Lindholm -- Ian Mitchell
Matt Grzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Matt Poitras, Patrick Brown, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Pavel Zacha (upper body), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc-- Robert Bortuzzo
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)
Status report
Zacha, a center, and McAvoy, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... Brown, a forward, and Wotherspoon, a defenseman, each was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 33 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 21 saves in a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Pelech, a defenseman who has missed nine games, will not be activated off long-term injured reserve when he becomes eligible to do so on Tuesday, Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. ... Mayfield, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Monday.