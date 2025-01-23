Hischier gets 3 points, Devils end 4-game slide with win against Bruins

Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (23-20-6), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games. Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 29 shots in two periods. He was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo (five saves on six shots) at the start of the third period.

“When you’re winning and you aren’t thinking, you are just playing the right way and then sometimes when you lose a few in a row, you’re overthinking things and not playing the right way,” Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said. “It’s a big mental game and we have to make sure we’re always right [mentally] because that controls the physical part of it.”

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 5:50 of the first period on a one-timer from the left face-off circle.

“I don’t think our execution has been there,” Geekie said. “We’re trying to find an answer and what we are doing isn’t good enough. We know it. It’s embarrassing frankly, the way we are letting these games slip away from us.”

New Jersey scored four goals on 17 shots in the second period. It marked the first game in which the Devils scored at least four goals in a game since a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 27.

Mercer pulled the Devils into a 1-1 tie at 1:24 of the second period when he scored on a snap shot after spinning at the right hashmark.

“The second period was a big momentum changer,” Mercer said. “There was a sequence where pretty much every line had a shift in the offensive zone before there was a whistle. I think that kind of just put us in a different level, in a different gear, and I think we just ran with it from there right to the end of the game.”

The line of Justin Dowling centering left wing Meier and Mercer accounted for five points (two goals, three assists) and eight shots on goal.

“That line was tremendous,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “They had a lot of great shifts. I thought Meier and Mercer both had their best game in a long time.”