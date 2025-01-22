Bruins at Devils projected lineups

BRUINS (23-19-6) at DEVILS (26-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NESN, TVAS-D
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Charlie Coyle
Oliver Wahlstrom -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri
Max Jones -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau
Brandon Carlo – Jordan Oesterle
Parker Wotherspoon – Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Patrick Brown
Injured: Trent Frederic (illness), Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body), Mark Kastelic (undisclosed)
Devils projected lineup
Paul Cotter -- Jack Hughes -- Nathan Bastian
Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier – Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtiz Lazar -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle), Ondrej Palat (illness)
Status report
Kastelic, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Monday. … Jones, recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, will play. … Koepke participated in the Bruins morning skate Wednesday, but the forward will miss his third straight game. … Frederic did not make the trip to New Jersey; the forward will miss his second consecutive game. … McAvoy, a defenseman, did not make the trip either; he will miss his fourth game in a row. ... Dowling is in the lineup in the absence of Palat and will play third-line center. … Hatakka, a defenseman, returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey. … Haula, a forward, participated in the Devils morning skate Wednesday, but there is no timetable for his return.