Bruins at Canadiens projected lineups

BRUINS (11-8-0) at CANADIENS (10-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NESN, NHLN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Jonathan Aspirot
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Johnny Beecher
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Kirby Dach -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Alex Newhook
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Jokiharju, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Aspirot, who was scratched the past two games, returns to the lineup and will be paired with Lohrei. … The Canadiens will have a different lineup for the first time in 10 games. Davidson will make his NHL debut and play with Veleno and Gallagher. His nine goals in 13 games this season are tied for second in the American Hockey League.