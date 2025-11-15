Bruins at Canadiens projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (11-8-0) at CANADIENS (10-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NESN, NHLN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Jonathan Aspirot

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Johnny Beecher

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Kirby Dach -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Alex Newhook

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Jokiharju, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Aspirot, who was scratched the past two games, returns to the lineup and will be paired with Lohrei. … The Canadiens will have a different lineup for the first time in 10 games. Davidson will make his NHL debut and play with Veleno and Gallagher. His nine goals in 13 games this season are tied for second in the American Hockey League.

