Bruins at Wild projected lineups

BRUINS (28-25-8) at WILD (34-22-4)
3:30 p.m. ET ; TNT, truTV, MAX, NESN, SN360, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Jeffrey Viel -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
Georgii Merkulov -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Ian Mitchell
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Trent Frederic (lower body) Brad Marchand (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist
Marcus Foligno -- Devin Shore -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Jakub Lauko -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yakov Trenin
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
David Jiricek -- Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm – Jon Merrill
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: None
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jonas Brodin (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team skated. … Boston is on the second half of a back-to-back following a 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Marchand, a forward, sustained an upper-body injury during a power play at 5:52 of the first period with a hit into the boards by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph. … Minnesota acquired Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday. … The Wild recalled defenseman David Jiricek and reassigned forwards Liam Ohgren and Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa of the American Hockey League. …Defenseman Bogosian missed the 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Brodin, a defenseman, left Friday’s game after he was injured during the third period.