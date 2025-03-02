Bruins at Wild projected lineups

BRUINS (28-25-8) at WILD (34-22-4)

3:30 p.m. ET ; TNT, truTV, MAX, NESN, SN360, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Jeffrey Viel -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

Georgii Merkulov -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Trent Frederic (lower body) Brad Marchand (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Marcus Foligno -- Devin Shore -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jakub Lauko -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yakov Trenin

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

David Jiricek -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm – Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: None

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jonas Brodin (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team skated. … Boston is on the second half of a back-to-back following a 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Marchand, a forward, sustained an upper-body injury during a power play at 5:52 of the first period with a hit into the boards by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph. … Minnesota acquired Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday. … The Wild recalled defenseman David Jiricek and reassigned forwards Liam Ohgren and Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa of the American Hockey League. …Defenseman Bogosian missed the 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Brodin, a defenseman, left Friday’s game after he was injured during the third period.

