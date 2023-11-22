Bruins at Panthers

BRUINS (13-1-3) at PANTHERS (12-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS
Bruins projected lines
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Patrick Brown, Ian Mitchell
Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Josh Mahura (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate but Swayman is expected to make his third straight start and fourth in five games; Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that Ullmark was dealing with something that requires treatment. … Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Barkov is skating and will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday, but the forward could play against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. ... Bobrovsky will make his second straight start and seventh in nine games.