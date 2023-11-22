Bruins at Panthers

BRUINS (13-1-3) at PANTHERS (12-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS

Bruins projected lines

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Josh Mahura (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate but Swayman is expected to make his third straight start and fourth in five games; Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that Ullmark was dealing with something that requires treatment. … Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Barkov is skating and will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday, but the forward could play against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. ... Bobrovsky will make his second straight start and seventh in nine games.