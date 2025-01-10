Bruins at Panthers projected lineups

BRUINS (20-19-5) at PANTHERS (25-15-2)
1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Oliver Wahlstrom -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark McLaughlin -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Mark Kastelic, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov -- Niko Mikkola
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Neither team was expected to hold a morning skate. … Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman who has been out since being injured Nov. 12 at St. Louis, continues to skate and worked out on the ice Friday following Boston’s practice in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. … Ekblad, who returned to the Florida lineup Wednesday for a 4-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club after missing one game with an undisclosed injury, did not practice Friday. Coach Paul Maurice said the defenseman will be a game-time decision.