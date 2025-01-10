Bruins at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (20-19-5) at PANTHERS (25-15-2)

1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Oliver Wahlstrom -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark McLaughlin -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Mark Kastelic, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov -- Niko Mikkola

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Neither team was expected to hold a morning skate. … Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman who has been out since being injured Nov. 12 at St. Louis, continues to skate and worked out on the ice Friday following Boston’s practice in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. … Ekblad, who returned to the Florida lineup Wednesday for a 4-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club after missing one game with an undisclosed injury, did not practice Friday. Coach Paul Maurice said the defenseman will be a game-time decision.

