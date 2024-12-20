Ekholm scores in OT, Oilers rally past Bruins with 3 straight goals 

Ekholm took a drop pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and scored with a one-timer in the slot to win it.

Leon Draisaitl had three assists to push his multipoint streak to seven games (six goals, 12 assists) for the Oilers (19-11-2), who have won six of their past seven. Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers.

Elias Lindholm and Mark Kastelic scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins (17-13-4), who went (2-2-1) on a five-game road trip.

Lindholm put Boston ahead 1-0 at 1:07 of the first period, sending a wrist shot from the hash marks near the left boards that clipped Draisaitl’s stick, bounced off the crossbar and over Skinner’s right shoulder.

Kastelic made it 2-0 at 17:35. He cut across the right circle, deked around Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher, and beat Skinner with a backhand from the slot.

Hyman cut it to 2-1 at 11:17 of the second period with a snap shot from the right circle that squeezed between Swayman’s pads. He has five goals in the past four games after missing five games with an undisclosed injury.

Connor McDavid deked past Bruins defenseman Nakita Zadarov and tucked the puck between the legs of Swayman to tie it 2-2 at 17:39.