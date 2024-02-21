Bruins at Oilers

BRUINS (33-12-11) at OILERS (33-18-1)
10 p.m. TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, TNT, MAX
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen
Jake Debrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James Van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Anthony Richard
Trent Frederic -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Oskar Steen
Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Warren Foegele -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Ryan McLeod
Mattias Janmark -- Dylan Holloway -- Corey Perry
Sam Gagner -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness)
Status report
Lohrei replaces Lindholm on Boston's second defense pair and Wotherspoon is in for Shattenkirk on the third. ... Nugent-Hopkins missed the morning skate and the forward will be a game-time decision. Foegele took his place on Edmonton's top line.