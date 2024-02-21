Bruins at Oilers

BRUINS (33-12-11) at OILERS (33-18-1)

10 p.m. TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, TNT, MAX

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen

Jake Debrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James Van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Oskar Steen

Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Ryan McLeod

Mattias Janmark -- Dylan Holloway -- Corey Perry

Sam Gagner -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness)

Status report

Lohrei replaces Lindholm on Boston's second defense pair and Wotherspoon is in for Shattenkirk on the third. ... Nugent-Hopkins missed the morning skate and the forward will be a game-time decision. Foegele took his place on Edmonton's top line.