Latest News

Nicklas Backstrom unlikely to play this season for Washington GM says

Andersen out indefinitely with blood clotting issue

NHL Buzz: Duchene out for Stars tonight

Lightning hoping Vasilevskiy returns before December

Q. Hughes, Talbot, McTavish 3 Stars of Week

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

On Tap: Matthews tries to maintain torrid scoring pace

Women in Hockey Columbus Blue Jackets Andee Cochren

Connor Bedard watch November 6 to November 12

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12

Pierre Lacroix to enter Hockey Hall of Fame as Builder

Lacroix character, dedication led to Hall honor, son says

Laila Edwards to make history for US women's national team

Blackhawks Bedard Coyotes Cooley among best rookies in Central 

Bruins at Stars

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (9-1-1) at STARS (7-2-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Morgan Geekie -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Danton Heinen

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (upper body)

Suspended: Charlie McAvoy

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov 

Mason Marchment -- Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin

Ty Dellandrea -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist 

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: none

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Radek Faksa (upper body)

Status report

Bruins defenseman McAvoy will serve the third of his four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. ... Duchene, a forward, is day to day after taking a big hit from defenseman Ian Cole in a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Faksa, a forward, is close to returning after missing the past three games with an upper body injury but will not be available tonight. ... Dallas will dress 11 forwards and seven defenseman.