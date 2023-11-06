Bruins at Stars

BRUINS (9-1-1) at STARS (7-2-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Morgan Geekie -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen
Hampus Lindholm -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Danton Heinen
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (upper body)
Suspended: Charlie McAvoy
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin
Ty Dellandrea -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: none
Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Radek Faksa (upper body)
Status report
Bruins defenseman McAvoy will serve the third of his four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. ... Duchene, a forward, is day to day after taking a big hit from defenseman Ian Cole in a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Faksa, a forward, is close to returning after missing the past three games with an upper body injury but will not be available tonight. ... Dallas will dress 11 forwards and seven defenseman.