Bruins at Stars

BRUINS (9-1-1) at STARS (7-2-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Morgan Geekie -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Danton Heinen

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (upper body)

Suspended: Charlie McAvoy

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin

Ty Dellandrea -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: none

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Radek Faksa (upper body)

Status report

Bruins defenseman McAvoy will serve the third of his four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. ... Duchene, a forward, is day to day after taking a big hit from defenseman Ian Cole in a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Faksa, a forward, is close to returning after missing the past three games with an upper body injury but will not be available tonight. ... Dallas will dress 11 forwards and seven defenseman.