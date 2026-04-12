Bruins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

BRUINS (43-27-10) at BLUE JACKETS (40-28-12)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NHLN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- James Hagens -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Lukas Reichel, Sean Kuraly
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Isac Lundestrom -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger
Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Conor Garland
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (hand)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Hagens could make his NHL debut; the 19-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday. Hagens, the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, played six games with Providence of the American Hockey League after his second season at Boston College. … Greaves is expected to start again after he made 20 saves in a 5-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.