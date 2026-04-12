Bruins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (43-27-10) at BLUE JACKETS (40-28-12)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NHLN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- James Hagens -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei 

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Lukas Reichel, Sean Kuraly

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Isac Lundestrom -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger

Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Conor Garland

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (hand)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Hagens could make his NHL debut; the 19-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday. Hagens, the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, played six games with Providence of the American Hockey League after his second season at Boston College. … Greaves is expected to start again after he made 20 saves in a 5-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

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