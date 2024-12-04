Bruins at Blackhawks projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Tyler Johnson
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Donato -- Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser -- Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie -- Nolan Allan
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following at 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday … Johnson could play against the Blackhawks, for whom he played the previous three seasons, after being scratched Tuesday. ... Swayman is likely to start after Korpisalo made 23 saves against Detroit … The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.