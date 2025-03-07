Jarvis' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Bruins

Breaks tie with 19 seconds left for Carolina; Boston is 1-6-2 in past 9

Bruins at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis scored with 19 seconds remaining to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Jarvis scored short side from the left hash marks after Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov's stick broke on an attempted clearing pass in the right circle.

The goal came 56 seconds after Taylor Hall had a goal negated for Carolina because of a successful challenge for offside by Boston.

Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves for the Hurricanes (37-22-4), who have won three in a row.

Morgan Geekie scored both goals for the Bruins (28-28-8), who have lost three in a row and are 1-6-2 in their past nine. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 6:29 of the first period. Aho poked the puck away from Mason Lohrei, beat David Pastrnak to it along the left boards, and waited out Korpisalo in front before lifting in a backhand.

Geekie tied the game 1-1 at 18:55. Kochetkov stopped Pavel Zacha’s redirection from the right circle, but the rebound went right to Geekie, who scored short side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Burns put Carolina back in front 2-1 at 2:06 of the second period. He skated down into the right circle and scored with a wrist shot that deflected off Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon’s stick and under Korpisalo’s left arm.

It was Burns' first goal since Jan. 2 (25 games).

Geekie again tied it 2-2 at 1:14 of the third period. He tucked the puck past Kochetkov's right pad with his backhand after the goaltender poked away Pastrnak's initial wraparound attempt.

