Bruins at Hurricanes projected lineups

BRUINS (4-5-1) at HURRICANES (6-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Max Jones
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Geekie
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Jones will return to the lineup after three games as a healthy scratch. ... Andersen, a goalie, is week to week.