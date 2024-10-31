Bruins at Hurricanes projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (4-5-1) at HURRICANES (6-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Max Jones

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Geekie

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Jones will return to the lineup after three games as a healthy scratch. ... Andersen, a goalie, is week to week.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Hintz, Reinhart show off golden domes for Stars, Panthers in Finland

NHL Buzz: Andersen out week to week for Hurricanes

Liljegren traded to Sharks by Maple Leafs for Benning, picks

NHL On Tap: Capitals host Canadiens with Ovechkin in pursuit of NHL goal-scoring record

Avalanche forward Stienburg to have Player Safety hearing for actions in game against Lightning

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Markstrom makes 20 saves, Devils shut out Canucks

Kopitar gets 800th career assist in Kings win against Golden Knights

Sergachev has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames

Super 16: Stars, Panthers move up Super 16 ahead of Global Series Finland

Kucherov, Lightning cruise past Avalanche for 3rd straight win

Kings fans celebrate Dodgers' World Series win in stands

Connor’s goal, 2 assists help Jets rebound, defeat Red Wings

AHL notebook: Askarov, Levshunov among top Western Conference prospects

Goal of the season? Foegele spins around for sick backhand goal