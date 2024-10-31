Bruins at Hurricanes projected lineups

BRUINS (4-5-1) at HURRICANES (6-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Max Jones

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Geekie

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Jones will return to the lineup after three games as a healthy scratch. ... Andersen, a goalie, is week to week.