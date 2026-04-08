Coach’s Challenge: BOS @ CAR – 17:25 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Carolina

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Boston

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed that the contact between David Pastrnak and Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi did not affect Bussi’s ability to play his position prior to Morgan Geekie’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

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