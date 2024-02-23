Kadri scores in OT to lift Flames past Bruins

Kadri kept the puck on a 3-on-1 and shot low glove past Linus Ullmark for the win.

His goal came after Jacob Markstrom made a left-pad save on Jesper Boqvist, and Mason Lohrei hit the post with 1:47 remaining.

Oliver Kylington and Martin Pospisil scored for the Flames (27-25-5), who have won consecutive games after losing three straight. Markstrom made 31 saves.

Charlie Coyle had two goals, and Ullmark made 26 saves for the Bruins (34-12-12), who extended a road point streak to 11 games (7-0-4).

Kylington, who missed the entirety of last season and the first three months of this season to attend to his mental health, shot low glove by Ullmark from the high slot to put Calgary up 1-0 at 12:55. It's his second goal in as many games.

Coyle tied it 1-1 at 18:41. Markstrom came out of his net to play the puck but couldn't clear it out of the zone past Coyle, who shot by the Flames goalie before he could retreat back into his crease.

Pospisil restored Calgary's lead 42 seconds later, poking a rebound on Connor Zary's backhand over the goal line to make it 2-1 at 19:23. The goal is Pospisil's first since Dec. 18, a span of 20 games.

Coyle tied it 2-2 at 2:33 of the third period. He won a footrace to a loose puck to earn a partial breakaway before sliding a backhand by Markstrom.