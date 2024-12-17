Bruins at Flames projected lineups

BRUINS (16-13-3) at FLAMES (15-11-5)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Parker Wotherspoon, Tyler Johnson

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins will use the same lineup from a 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Wahlstrom, a forward who was claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Saturday, will not play. ... The Flames, who held an optional morning skate, are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.