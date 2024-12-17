Bruins at Flames projected lineups

BRUINS (16-13-3) at FLAMES (15-11-5)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Parker Wotherspoon, Tyler Johnson
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins will use the same lineup from a 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Wahlstrom, a forward who was claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Saturday, will not play. ... The Flames, who held an optional morning skate, are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.