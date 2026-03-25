Bruins at Sabres projected lineups

BRUINS (39-24-8) at SABRES (44-20-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, TVAS2
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Andrew Peeke, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Zach Benson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Conor Timmins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Zach Metsa, Michael Kesselring, Luke Schenn, Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak
Injured: Tanner Pearson (lower body) Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Korpisalo is expected to start after Swayman made 32 saves against Toronto. … Timmins could return after missing 38 games with a broken leg; Coach Lindy Ruff said he is available and Timmins told him he’s “ready to go.” … Samuelsson will be a game-time decision; he participated in the Sabres optional morning skate after missing practice Tuesday because of illness.