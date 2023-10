Bruins at Ducks

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... DeBrusk is expected to return after he was a healthy scratch in a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday because he was late for a team meeting, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. ... Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 32 saves against the Kings. ... Gibson will start after Dostal made 25 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.