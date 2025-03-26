Bruins at Ducks projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Casey Mittelstadt -- David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Fabian Lysell
Cole Koepke -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown
Parker Wotherspoon -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Ian Mitchell
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Nikita Zadorov
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Nikita Nesterenko
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)
Status report
Zadorov, a defenseman, returned to Boston for a family matter. ... McAvoy practiced in a non-contact jersey Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury and infection playing for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off last month. Bruins coach Joe Sacco said the defenseman would not play on the road trip, which concludes against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, and there is no timeline for his return. ... Khusnutdinov and Geekie switched spots during practice Tuesday. ... Lundestrom and Mintyukov each took part in the Ducks optional morning skate after each missed practice Tuesday because of an illness; Kylington, a defenseman, filled in for Mintyukov Tuesday, and Colangelo for Lundestrom; Colangelo has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.