Bruins at Ducks projected lineups

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Casey Mittelstadt -- David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Fabian Lysell

Cole Koepke -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown

Parker Wotherspoon -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Ian Mitchell

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Nikita Zadorov

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Nikita Nesterenko

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)

Status report

Zadorov, a defenseman, returned to Boston for a family matter. ... McAvoy practiced in a non-contact jersey Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury and infection playing for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off last month. Bruins coach Joe Sacco said the defenseman would not play on the road trip, which concludes against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, and there is no timeline for his return. ... Khusnutdinov and Geekie switched spots during practice Tuesday. ... Lundestrom and Mintyukov each took part in the Ducks optional morning skate after each missed practice Tuesday because of an illness; Kylington, a defenseman, filled in for Mintyukov Tuesday, and Colangelo for Lundestrom; Colangelo has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.