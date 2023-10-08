Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 2

Latest News

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Adam Fantilli scored the game-winning goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-2 victory against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday.

Fantilli, who was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, beat Darcy Kuemper glove side from the high slot to put Columbus ahead 3-2 at 16:17 of the third period.

Patrik Laine then scored into an empty net with 56 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Laine and Cole Sillinger each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who finished the preseason 4-3-1. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves.

John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, who went 3-2-1. Kuemper made 21 saves.

Boone Jenner gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 4:57 of the second period.

Carlson responded at 6:18 to tie it 1-1.

Ovechkin then scored his first of the preseason at 10:34 to put Washington ahead 2-1. He redirected in a backdoor pass from Lucas Johansen.

Sillinger tied it 2-2 at 6:29 of the third period.