Blackhawks find way to defeat Maple Leafs without offense from Bedard

TORONTO -- The sparkplugs for the Chicago Blackhawks on this night were two newcomers this season who are trying to change the image and the culture surrounding an Original Six franchise.

Newsflash: Connor Bedard wasn’t one of them.

No, the catalysts for their 4-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday were two forwards who helped their team to victory in different ways.

Nick Foligno is 35. Corey Perry is 38. The Blackhawks brought them in for their veteran presence, stabilizing pieces who could watch out for Bedard, the 18-year-old phenom selected by Chicago with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, on and off the ice.

But their impact cuts much deeper than that.

Take Foligno, for instance. According to defenseman Alex Vlasic, it was his emotional and rousing speech after a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday that provided motivation heading into the game against the Maple Leafs.

“He told us our play was unacceptable,” Vlasic said, adding that Foligno’s words very much fired the Blackhawks up. “We were kind of sleeping in the first two periods of that game in Montreal, and we still managed to end up with two goals. I think if we were dialed in, we probably could have won that game.

“He told us the goal for us was the finish this trip over .500.”