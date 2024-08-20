Top young centers on cusp discussed by NHL.com

Who are the best centers in the NHL entering the 2024-25 season?

That is a question NHL Network will answer on Wednesday when its panel of producers and analysts reveal the top 20 centers in the League right now during the third of a nine-part series.

As an appetizer to the unveiling of that list, a panel of NHL.com writers indentified some centers under the age of 24, in alphabetical order, who have a chance of cracking the top 20 in the next three seasons.

To note: Our writers did not select Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, or Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators because they already made the list by NHL Network.