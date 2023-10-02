Latest News

Camp Buzz: Krug to make preseason debut for Blues

How 8 East teams can get back to playoffs

nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship returns to global stage

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly rivals

Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 season preview

San Jose Sharks 2023-24 season preview

Hockeyville was meaningful for Senators' Batherson

Preseason roundup: Senators win at Hockeyville

Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks

 Brandon Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown

Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur

NHL top players numbers 20 to 11

Chris Snows death brings outpouring of love from hockey community

‘Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp’ debuts Monday

First of three all-access episodes on NHL Network at 9 p.m. ET

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

October 2, 2023 -- The premiere episode of Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp, the all-access NHL® preseason docuseries produced by NHL Network in association with NHL Productions, debuts its fourth season tonight at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on NHL Network. A sneak peek from the first episode can be seen here. Following tonight, the second episode of the three-part series will debut next Monday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Tonight’s episode dives into the opening of the 2023-24 training camp for the Kings, focusing on the team’s “win now” mentality and the potential to be a Stanley Cup Champion contender. Cameras shadow the team and 22-year old defenseman Jordan Spence, the first Australian born player to ever play in the NHL, on his return to his birthplace for the 2023 NHL Global Series – Melbourne. The team preparation, travel and footage of the Kings’ first two games against the Arizona Coyotes will be included. Behind-the-scenes access of franchise icons Anze Kopitar, as he sets off on his franchise record tying 18th season, and Drew Doughty are shown balancing life on and off the ice. Kopitar is followed attending his son’s hockey and daughter’s figure skating practices, while Doughty plays tennis with Australian professional Thanasi Kokkinakis. NHL Network spends time with head coach Todd McLellan, in his fifth year as Kings coach, as he’s guided the team through its rebuild and now has a roster comprised mainly of veterans and several star players ready to compete for it all this season.

The Behind The Glass series is in its fourth season, with the Nashville Predators featured in 2022, Philadelphia Flyers featured in 2019, and the New Jersey Devils featured in 2018. Exclusive bonus content and clips from each episode of Behind The Glass will be shared by the NHL, NHL Network and the Kings across their digital and social media platforms using #BehindTheGlass.

The TV schedule for Behind The Glass on NHL Network is listed below:

Premiere
Network
Episode
Time ET

Monday, October 2

NHL Network

1
9 p.m.
Monday, October 9
NHL Network
2
9 p.m.
Monday, October 16
NHL Network
3
9 p.m.

About NHL Productions:

NHL Productions is the National Hockey League’s production company, focused on documenting, preserving and promoting the game of hockey and its players. Established in 2011, NHL Productions develops long- and short-form hockey programming for the League’s media platforms - NHL Network, NHL.com, NHL Social and YouTube.com/NHL – as well as national, regional and international rightsholders. Its original programming lineup includes the Emmy Award-winning series “Road To The NHL Winter Classic,” the Sports Emmy Award-nominated “Quest For The Stanley Cup,” “Behind The Glass,” “NHL All-Star All Access,” “Skates Off,” “Skates & Plates,” “Stanley Cup Live,” and other content.

About NHL Network:

As the TV home for the National Hockey League, NHL Network™ gives viewers an all-access pass to complete hockey coverage both on and off the ice, including live NHL games and special on-site coverage of NHL events, the documentary series NHL Network Originals, plus three signature studio shows with interviews, highlights and expert analysis from a variety of hockey insiders and former players. Additional programming includes behind-the-scenes features, player profiles and international and amateur hockey competitions. For more information on NHL Network, log on to www.NHLNetwork.com and follow @NHLNetwork on Twitter.