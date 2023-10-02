‘Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp’ debuts Monday

October 2, 2023 -- The premiere episode of Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp, the all-access NHL® preseason docuseries produced by NHL Network in association with NHL Productions, debuts its fourth season tonight at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on NHL Network. A sneak peek from the first episode can be seen here. Following tonight, the second episode of the three-part series will debut next Monday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Tonight’s episode dives into the opening of the 2023-24 training camp for the Kings, focusing on the team’s “win now” mentality and the potential to be a Stanley Cup Champion contender. Cameras shadow the team and 22-year old defenseman Jordan Spence, the first Australian born player to ever play in the NHL, on his return to his birthplace for the 2023 NHL Global Series – Melbourne. The team preparation, travel and footage of the Kings’ first two games against the Arizona Coyotes will be included. Behind-the-scenes access of franchise icons Anze Kopitar, as he sets off on his franchise record tying 18th season, and Drew Doughty are shown balancing life on and off the ice. Kopitar is followed attending his son’s hockey and daughter’s figure skating practices, while Doughty plays tennis with Australian professional Thanasi Kokkinakis. NHL Network spends time with head coach Todd McLellan, in his fifth year as Kings coach, as he’s guided the team through its rebuild and now has a roster comprised mainly of veterans and several star players ready to compete for it all this season.

The Behind The Glass series is in its fourth season, with the Nashville Predators featured in 2022, Philadelphia Flyers featured in 2019, and the New Jersey Devils featured in 2018. Exclusive bonus content and clips from each episode of Behind The Glass will be shared by the NHL, NHL Network and the Kings across their digital and social media platforms using #BehindTheGlass.

The TV schedule for Behind The Glass on NHL Network is listed below: