Melrose has Parkinson’s disease, retires from ESPN 

Barry Melrose, a former NHL coach and player who has been an analyst for ESPN since 1996, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and is retiring.

"I've had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world's greatest game, hockey. It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next," the 67-year-old said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I'll now be cheering for you from the stands."

Said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: “Barry is a unique, one-of-a-kind person. And hockey on ESPN won’t be the same without him.

“For nearly 50 years, as a player, coach and broadcaster, Barry‘s gigantic personality and trademark style have made our game bigger, more exciting and more entertaining. His love for hockey is obvious and infectious. And it is impossible to have a conversation with him without a smile on your face.

“Barry, we wish you well in this fight and know you will give it everything you have -- as you always do.”

The news was first reported by Melrose’s broadcast partner, John Buccigross, who said on social media, “I’ve worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor-sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a million bucks. I love him. I’ll miss him…”