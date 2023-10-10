Latest News

Todd McLellan signs 1-year contract to remain Los Angeles coach

McLellan signs 1-year contract to remain Kings coach through 2024-25 season
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Bedard has top-selling NHL jersey since June

Bedard's Blackhawks jersey top seller in NHL since June
Buzz: Guentzel to play for Penguins tonight

NHL Buzz: Guentzel to play for Penguins tonight
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
NHL opening night rosters for 2023-24 season

NHL opening night rosters for 2023-24 season
Hart Trophy winner debated

Hart Trophy winner debated by NHL.com
NHL announces multiyear Canadian partnership with Moosehead Breweries

NHL announces multiyear Canadian partnership with Moosehead Breweries
Miller talks new Rangers coaching staff with NHL.com

Miller talks Rangers expectations, new coaching staff in Q&A with NHL.com
Crosby excited for new look Penguins

Crosby excited to turn revamped Penguins loose, get back to playoffs
NHL On Tap: Bedard to make NHL debut

NHL On Tap: Bedard to make NHL debut for Blackhawks against Crosby, Penguins
Bedard to make NHL debut against Crosby

Bedard to make NHL debut for Blackhawks against boyhood idol Crosby
Golden Knights begin Stanley Cup title defense

Golden Knights prepared to 'hunt the trophy again'
Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Golden Knights light torch ahead of Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' game
NHL rookies to watch during 2023-24 season

Top NHL rookies to watch during 2023-24 season
Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Krzyzewski visits Hurricanes ahead of NHL season

Melrose has Parkinson’s disease, retires from ESPN 

Former coach has been analyst at network since 1996

Berry Melrose retires from ESPN

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Barry Melrose, a former NHL coach and player who has been an analyst for ESPN since 1996, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and is retiring.

"I've had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world's greatest game, hockey. It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next," the 67-year-old said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I'll now be cheering for you from the stands."

Said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: “Barry is a unique, one-of-a-kind person. And hockey on ESPN won’t be the same without him.

“For nearly 50 years, as a player, coach and broadcaster, Barry‘s gigantic personality and trademark style have made our game bigger, more exciting and more entertaining. His love for hockey is obvious and infectious. And it is impossible to have a conversation with him without a smile on your face.

“Barry, we wish you well in this fight and know you will give it everything you have -- as you always do.”

The news was first reported by Melrose’s broadcast partner, John Buccigross, who said on social media, “I’ve worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor-sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a million bucks. I love him. I’ll miss him…”

Melrose steps away after Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille, who played for Melrose when he coached the Kings from 1992-95, posted on social media that Melrose was “a tremendous leader who brought an incredible amount of personality to our hockey club and organization. His booming laugh is second to none.”

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination, according to the National Institute on Aging. 

About one million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s disease, according to Parkinson’s Foundation. More than 8.5 million people worldwide have the disease, according to the World Health Organization.

Actors Michael J. Fox and Alan Alda, singers Neil Diamond and Linda Ronstadt and the late boxer Muhammad Ali are among the notable figures who were diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Melrose joined ESPN as a hockey analyst in 1996 after he coached the Kings. With Wayne Gretzky as a star player, Melrose guided Los Angeles to its first Stanley Cup Final in 1993, a five-game loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Melrose was 79-101-29-0 in the regular season with Los Angeles and 13-11-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for 16 games in 2008.

A second-round pick (No. 36) by the Canadiens in the 1976 NHL Draft, Melrose was a defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings from 1979-86. He had 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 300 regular-season games and two assists in seven playoff games.

In addition to hockey and broadcasting, Melrose dabbled in acting. He appeared as himself in the hockey movie “Mystery, Alaska” in 1999 and was a guest in 2001 on the ABC comedy series “Spin City,” which starred Fox.