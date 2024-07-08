Hayton signs 2-year, $5.3 million contract with Utah Hockey Club

Barrett Hayton signed a two-year, $5.3 million contract with the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. It has an average annual value of $2.65 million.

The 24-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 33 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season.

“We are very pleased to sign Barrett to an extension,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Barrett is a reliable two-way center who is strong in the face-off circle, and he is a great complement down the middle to our high-skilled forwards. We look forward to having him back with our organization.”

Selected by Arizona with the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton has 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 209 games. He set NHL career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) in 82 games in 2022-23.