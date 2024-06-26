O’Brien signs 3-year contract with Utah

Liam O'Brien signed a three-year contract with the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old forward had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and led the NHL in penalty minutes (153) in 75 games for the Arizona Coyotes this season and could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

“We are very pleased to sign Liam to a three-year contract,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He adds energy, grit and physical presence to the lineup every night that will greatly complement the excitement we expect from Utah hockey fans, especially in our inaugural season. We look forward to having Liam on our roster for the next several seasons.”

Signed by the Washington Capitals as an undrafted free agent on Oct. 6, 2014, O'Brien has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and 441 penalty minutes in 199 regular-season games for the Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche and Capitals.