Goodrow placed on waivers by Rangers

Barclay Goodrow was placed on waivers by the New York Rangers on Tuesday as a potential NHL salary cap-savings maneuver.

The 31-year-old forward has three seasons remaining on a six-year, $21.85 million contract (average annual value of $3.641 million) he signed with the Rangers on July 22, 2021.

If Goodrow is claimed off waivers, his entire salary cap charge will travel with him to the new team, freeing the Rangers of his AAV.

If he goes unclaimed, the Rangers will have the option to buy out the remaining seasons of his contract when the buyout window opens 48 hours after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, which could be as soon as Thursday. A buyout will keep Goodrow on the Rangers' payroll for six years but will not start counting against them on the salary cap until the 2025-26 season. Goodrow would become an unrestricted free agent July 1 if New York decides on a buyout.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-1.

Goodrow had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 80 regular-season games this season and won 54.0 percent of his face-offs. He tied Vincent Trocheck for first among Rangers forwards in blocked shots (86) and was third in hits (170) while averaging 12:34 of ice time per game, including 1:55 on the penalty kill.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Goodrow had eight points (six goals, two assists) in 16 games to help the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Final, where they lost to the Panthers in six games.

Signed by the San Jose Sharks as an undrafted free agent March 6, 2014, Goodrow has 169 points (60 goals, 109 assists) in 572 regular-season games for the Sharks, Lightning and Rangers and 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 97 playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.