Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Capitals with illness

Forward missed morning skate, leads NHL with 59 goals

Matthews_MapleLeafs-skating

© Mark Blinch/NHLI

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT) because of an illness.

"It's going to be on how he feels throughout the day," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The forward did not participate in Toronto's morning skate. Max Domi took his place as the center on a line between Tyler Bertuzzi and Mitch Marner, a right wing recovering from a high-ankle sprain sustained March 7 and will be out the next two games.

Matthews leads the NHL with 59 goals, one from becoming the ninth player in NHL history with at least two 60-goal seasons. He scored 60 in 73 games in 2021-22, when he won the Rocket Richard Trophy, Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. He had one goal and nine shots in 23:44 of a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, which extended his point streak to five games (four goals, seven assists).

He missed one game this season with illness, a 7-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 16.

"Of course, it's an adjustment when your best player is out of the lineup," Domi said, "when anybody is out of the lineup, but I think we've done a great job all year of guys stepping up when they have to, and we just have to continue to do that."

Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury.

"He just remains day to day," Keefe said. "We're hopeful he's going to bounce back here. The one thing that is good is once he gets through this day or two here, it's not going to be a lingering situation. It's not going to be an injury that's ongoing. Once he's past it, he's past it so we just need to give him some time."

