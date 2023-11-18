Coyotes at Jets 

COYOTES (8-6-2) at JETS (9-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Travis Boyd -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

Liam O'Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Milos Kelemen

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Josh Brown -- Matt Dumba

Michael Kesselring -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Jan Jenik

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (undisclosed), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)

Status report

Hayton, a forward, is week to week after sustaining an injury in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Arizona recalled Jenik, a forward, from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Winnipeg associate coach Scott Arniel said Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.