Coyotes at Jets 

COYOTES (8-6-2) at JETS (9-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Travis Boyd -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker
Liam O'Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Milos Kelemen
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Josh Brown -- Matt Dumba
Michael Kesselring -- Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Jan Jenik
Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (undisclosed), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)
Status report
Hayton, a forward, is week to week after sustaining an injury in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Arizona recalled Jenik, a forward, from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Winnipeg associate coach Scott Arniel said Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.