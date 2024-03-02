Coyotes end 14-game skid with win against Senators

“I feel loose in my suit suddenly. I lost weight in the last 30 minutes,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “I feel relief, I will say. I don’t know exactly how to describe it, to be honest with you. We felt we deserved better [in] a lot of those games. We feel, as well, we’re guilty of, after the All-Star Break, we had a slow start, but we didn’t feel we were as bad as we have been. We know we’re a better team, we’re a good team, and if we play well, we can beat anybody in the League.”

Nick Schmaltz, Dylan Guenther and Michael Carcone each had a goal and an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves for the Coyotes (24-31-5), who were 0-12-2 in their previous 14 games.

“Everybody has wanted to win for a long time,” Vejmelka said. “It tastes special for us, for now. A lot of emotions for us. I’m glad and happy for the team. We finally did it.”

Shane Pinto and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson extended his goal streak to four games for the Senators (25-30-3), who have lost three straight. Anton Forsberg made 26 saves in an unscheduled start after Joonas Korpisalo was a late scratch because of an illness.

“I thought we worked hard, but we’ve got to be ready at the start,” Ottawa coach Jacques Martin said. “We had some guys that weren’t ready to play.”