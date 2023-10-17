Coyotes at Islanders

COYOTES (1-1-0) at ISLANDERS (1-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Alexander Kerfoot
Matias Macelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Mathew Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Travis Dermott
Sean Durzi -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Travis Boyd, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Islanders projected lineup
Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Status report
Vejmelka will start after Ingram made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Carcone and Brown will replace Boyd and Stecher. ... Sorokin will make his second start after making 26 saves in a season-opening 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Mayfield will not play after the defenseman was injured against Buffalo and Bolduc will take his spot in the lineup.