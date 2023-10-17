Latest News

Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL projected lineup projections

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Blackhawks veterans step up against Maple Leafs

Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com

Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Ducks Troy Terry meets NFL legend Troy Aikman

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Coyotes at Islanders

COYOTES (1-1-0) at ISLANDERS (1-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN 

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Alexander Kerfoot

Matias Macelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Mathew Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Travis Dermott

Sean Durzi -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Travis Boyd, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau  -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Vejmelka will start after Ingram made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Carcone and Brown will replace Boyd and Stecher. ... Sorokin will make his second start after making 26 saves in a season-opening 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Mayfield will not play after the defenseman was injured against Buffalo and Bolduc will take his spot in the lineup.