Coyotes at Islanders

COYOTES (1-1-0) at ISLANDERS (1-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Alexander Kerfoot

Matias Macelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Mathew Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Travis Dermott

Sean Durzi -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Travis Boyd, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Islanders projected lineup

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Vejmelka will start after Ingram made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Carcone and Brown will replace Boyd and Stecher. ... Sorokin will make his second start after making 26 saves in a season-opening 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Mayfield will not play after the defenseman was injured against Buffalo and Bolduc will take his spot in the lineup.