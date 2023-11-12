NASHVILLE -- Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists, and Sean Durzi scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period for the Arizona Coyotes, who recovered for a 7-5 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Keller gets 3 points, Coyotes score 7 in win against Predators
Durzi breaks tie late in 3rd, Carcone scores twice for Arizona
Durzi, who also had an assist, gave the Coyotes a 6-5 lead at 16:33 of the third with a one-timer from the point off a pass from Keller on the power play.
“I think it’s just the belief we have in each other and in ourselves there,” Durzi said. “We get an opportunity like that, you dream of those. A power play with a few minutes to go in the game, that’s a chance to step up. That’s a chance to get the team a ‘W,’ especially in this league. I think looking at that and finding a way to get one there, it’s only going to boost our confidence.”
Nick Bjugstad scored an empty-net goal at 18:33 for the 7-5 final.
Michael Carcone scored twice, Troy Stecher had his first goal of the season, and Logan Cooley had three assists for Arizona (7-6-1), which had lost two of three. Connor Ingram made 36 saves and had an assist.
“On the road, down 2-0 and down 4-2, not totally satisfied about the way we played but the character, the atmosphere on the bench and the leadership gave us a chance to come back,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “That doesn’t mean you will, but the way we played, some guys had individual nights offensively, I think we showed character tonight.”
Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist, Dante Fabbro had a goal and an assist, and Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Predators (5-9-0), who have lost three straight and are 1-5-0 in their past six games. Juuse Saros made 18 saves.
“I think we did a lot of good things in the first and I think we did a lot of good things in the third, but the second period is just terrible,” Forsberg said. “It’s not like it’s just average, it’s really bad. And they came back in the game, came back on the scoreboard and that turned out to be the determining factor in the game.”
Kiefer Sherwood gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 5:13 of the first period, scoring on the rush before Forsberg made it 2-0 at 7:11 on a redirection of a shot from Gustav Nyquist.
Carcone cut it to 2-1 at 9:58 of the first on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle, and Stecher tied it 2-2 at 14:05 on a breakaway as he came out of the penalty box.
“Some nights you’ve got to find a way to win,” Durzi said. “Obviously as a defenseman you’d rather have a 1-0 game or a 2-1 game, but it just shows a lot in the room. It wasn’t our best first period there, but to find the resiliency there to bounce back and get two points is huge.”
Fabbro put the Predators back ahead 3-2 at 16:58 of the first with his second goal, a one-timer on a cross-ice pass from Roman Josi.
O’Reilly extended it to 4-2 at 3:29 of the second period on a rebound from the crease on the power play.
“I did not like our gaps and our attention to detail coming back into our zone wasn’t very sharp,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “But I thought we created enough, played well enough to win the hockey game. And when you beat yourself up on all of those little things, it’s hard to win in this league.”
Keller cut it to 4-3 at 7:19 of the second on the power play on a cross-ice pass from Cooley. Alex Kerfoot tied it 4-4 at 12:28 on a rebound of a shot by Travis Boyd for his first goal of the season.
Carcone gave Arizona its first lead at 5-4 at 19:08 of the second on a wrist shot from the right circle, but Forsberg tied it 5-5 at 13:57 of the third period on a redirection of Nyquist’s shot from the point.
NOTES: Coyotes forward Jack McBain missed the game with an undisclosed injury and is considered day to day. … Predators forward Cody Glass returned to the lineup after missing eight games because of a lower-body injury. He finished with one shot on goal in 14:00 of ice time. Nashville defenseman Ryan McDonagh missed his fourth consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.