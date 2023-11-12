Keller gets 3 points, Coyotes score 7 in win against Predators

Durzi, who also had an assist, gave the Coyotes a 6-5 lead at 16:33 of the third with a one-timer from the point off a pass from Keller on the power play.

“I think it’s just the belief we have in each other and in ourselves there,” Durzi said. “We get an opportunity like that, you dream of those. A power play with a few minutes to go in the game, that’s a chance to step up. That’s a chance to get the team a ‘W,’ especially in this league. I think looking at that and finding a way to get one there, it’s only going to boost our confidence.”

Nick Bjugstad scored an empty-net goal at 18:33 for the 7-5 final.

Michael Carcone scored twice, Troy Stecher had his first goal of the season, and Logan Cooley had three assists for Arizona (7-6-1), which had lost two of three. Connor Ingram made 36 saves and had an assist.

“On the road, down 2-0 and down 4-2, not totally satisfied about the way we played but the character, the atmosphere on the bench and the leadership gave us a chance to come back,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “That doesn’t mean you will, but the way we played, some guys had individual nights offensively, I think we showed character tonight.”