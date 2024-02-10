Coyotes at Predators

COYOTES (23-23-3) at PREDATORS (26-23-2)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O’Brien, Adam Ruzicka

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Kiefer Sherwood -- Michael McCarron -- Luke Evangelista

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Denis Gurianov

Injured: None

Status report

Ingram will make his fourth straight start; he was pulled at 12:20 of the first period after allowing three goals on six shots in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... The Predators held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Saros is expected to make his ninth start in 10 games.