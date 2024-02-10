Coyotes at Predators

COYOTES (23-23-3) at PREDATORS (26-23-2)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O’Brien, Adam Ruzicka
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Kiefer Sherwood -- Michael McCarron -- Luke Evangelista
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Denis Gurianov
Injured: None
Status report
Ingram will make his fourth straight start; he was pulled at 12:20 of the first period after allowing three goals on six shots in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... The Predators held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Saros is expected to make his ninth start in 10 games.